Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

