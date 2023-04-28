Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $620.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.73 and its 200-day moving average is $564.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

