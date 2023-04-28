Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

