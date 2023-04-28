Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.19 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

