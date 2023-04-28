Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

PINS stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

