Piper Sandler Cuts CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target to $15.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 240,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.