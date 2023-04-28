Piper Sandler Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.