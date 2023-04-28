PL Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WBS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 545,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,775. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

