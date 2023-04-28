Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.09-10.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

PII stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.57. 348,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

