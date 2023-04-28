Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.09-$10.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.59 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

