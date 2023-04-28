Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

