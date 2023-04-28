Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

POAHY remained flat at $5.43 during trading on Thursday. 273,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on POAHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

