Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

POR stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

