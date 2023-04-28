PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.92. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

