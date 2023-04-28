Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.32

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.32 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 102.68 ($1.28). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 4,307,228 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,245.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen acquired 18,972 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £104.82 ($130.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,645.04 ($2,483,633.12). Also, insider Richard Howell purchased 18,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £19,902.56 ($24,856.45). Insiders purchased a total of 115,030 shares of company stock valued at $208,962,858 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
