Principal Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.