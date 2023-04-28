Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 851,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.
In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.
