Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 4.9%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Procaps Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

