PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 1,039,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.