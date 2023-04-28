PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

