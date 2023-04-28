Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,171. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

