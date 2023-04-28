ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.49. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

ProntoForms Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

