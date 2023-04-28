ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.38

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.38 and traded as high as $54.63. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 801,345 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

