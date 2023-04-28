Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.35 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

