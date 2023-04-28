Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.