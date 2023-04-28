Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $99.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.