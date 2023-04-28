Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 315,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,857. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

