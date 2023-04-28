Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.80) to GBX 1,518 ($18.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,544 ($19.28) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,642 ($20.51).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.52) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,159 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,010.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,517.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

