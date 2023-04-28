Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,540.00.
NYSE:PUK opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
