Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:PUK opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prudential

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.