PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PTNDY remained flat at $20.73 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

