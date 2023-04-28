PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $67.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

