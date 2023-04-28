PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.64, but opened at $55.38. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 71,120 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.