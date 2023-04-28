PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Insider Sells $6,396,460.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $67.15. 3,047,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

