PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 699,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

