PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O'meara sold 4,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

