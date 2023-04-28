Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.56.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.70 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.78.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 581.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

