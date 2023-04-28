Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 801.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,783 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

