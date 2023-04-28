Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,015.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of QTGPF remained flat at $70.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

