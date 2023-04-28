Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $560.30 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.30 and approximately $4.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,097.40 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

