QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

