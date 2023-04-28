Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Down 62.8%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) shares dropped 62.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 256,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,525,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.77.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

