Raymond James Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $320.00

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

