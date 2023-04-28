Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0-73.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.42 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.68. 1,245,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

