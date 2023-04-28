Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elevance Health (ELV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:

4/27/2023 – Elevance Health had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $571.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

4/24/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $597.00 to $561.00.

4/21/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $565.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $577.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $571.00 to $575.00.

3/28/2023 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $572.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $523.00.

3/24/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $610.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $597.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $571.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $468.65. 1,083,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

