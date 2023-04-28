Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $357.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $415.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

4/18/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $331.00.

4/17/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $320.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/11/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $415.00.

3/21/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Netflix Inc alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.