Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.61

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $8.97. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 9,264 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.