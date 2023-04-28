Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Trading Down 5.7%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.00 and last traded at 2.00. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.12.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.32.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

