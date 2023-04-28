Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $88,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $792.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $787.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

