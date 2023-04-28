Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of REGN opened at $792.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

