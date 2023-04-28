REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 4.3%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.11. 78,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 404,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

