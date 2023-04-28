REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 4.3%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.11. 78,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 404,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

